Ideal for commercial applications, the Next Gen PL2501 Ser. 25″ PLUGR® from Billy Goat Industries offers up to 42,550 square foot of aeration per hour in a single pass and an estimated +30% greater return on investment versus traditional drum units.

With its exclusive Variable Aeration Density (VAD™), operators can vary hole spacing from 8 to 45 holes per square foot allowing for the versatility of pulling plugs at the density suited for turf conditions plus at .5 mph, it will produce 45 holes per square foot for patch repair and seed bed prep. The machine’s reciprocating action drives plugs up to two times the depth of drums and aerates in wet or dry conditions.

The unit features self-propelled rear-wheel hydro-drive and front wheel casters for ultimate in-ground turning. Along with patent pending EZ Lift n Drop™ tine engagement/disengagement, the tines gently drag across obstacles in the aeration path with the simple release of a lever — without interrupting aeration.

Simple, intuitive hydro-drive controls allow feathering the speed with finger-tip access and match the Billy Goat family of hydro-drive products for common “feel” and fleet consistency. The patent pending EZ Lift™ rear foot pedal lifts and locks tines for added maneuverability when using the reverse feature or when transporting the unit.

No-tool flip-up hoods offer interior machine and belt access, plus a mere six tines, versus up to 42 on a 26” drum unit, means quick and easy service.

Additionally, a 40 pound capacity water weight tank is positioned directly over the tines for better aeration depth and wheel traction in drier conditions.

The Next Gen PL2501 Ser. aerator is powered by your choice of a 163cc Honda or a 203cc Vanguard 200. The new Vanguard 200 is 40% quieter and has 15% less vibration and includes TransportGuard® to prevent oil dilution during transport.