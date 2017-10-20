The Professional 21 single-stage snow thrower is designed for heavy-duty work. It features a spring-loaded scraper bar that self-adjusts and a think paddle that cleans the surface. It has an open engine design and an hour meter to keep maintenance schedules on track.

WaterWall Spillway

The WaterWall Spillway is an enclosed weir that distributes water onto any vertical fascia. Set the WaterWall on top of any masonry or wood-framed wall and plumb it to a pipe hidden inside the wall. With enough clearance between inlet and outlet to handle any fascia up to 2 inches thick, it delivers a smooth, evenly distributed sheet of water across 24 inches of sloped or vertical wall. Set multiple units end to end to create water walls of any width in 2-foot increments.