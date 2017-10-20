Ariens Co.
Snow Thrower
The Professional 21 single-stage snow thrower is designed for heavy-duty work. It features a spring-loaded scraper bar that self-adjusts and a think paddle that cleans the surface. It has an open engine design and an hour meter to keep maintenance schedules on track.
Atlantic Water Gardens
WaterWall Spillway
The WaterWall Spillway is an enclosed weir that distributes water onto any vertical fascia. Set the WaterWall on top of any masonry or wood-framed wall and plumb it to a pipe hidden inside the wall. With enough clearance between inlet and outlet to handle any fascia up to 2 inches thick, it delivers a smooth, evenly distributed sheet of water across 24 inches of sloped or vertical wall. Set multiple units end to end to create water walls of any width in 2-foot increments.
Avant Techno USA
Avant e5
The Avant e5 is a fully electric, battery-powered fully electric, battery- powered articulated compact loader. The e5 has no emissions, minimal noise level, low operating costs, is battery-powered, comes with an in-machine charging unit, and fits all standard Avant attachments. It has 8 gal/min auxiliary hydraulics flow, which allows working with various attachments.
Belgard
Moduline Series Plank
The Moduline Series Plank paver provides the ultimate flexibility in contemporary paver design and works well for patio, walkway or pool deck installations. Developed to create the ultimate in design versatility, Moduline pavers have a defined and linear 2-millimeter chamfer for a seamless transition from paver to paver that enhances surface smoothness. It is a 14-stone system available in nine colors and four textures. The pavers can be laid in a 24-inch pattern either singularly or with additional sizes in a 3-inch Ashlar format.
Blue Thumb
Marble triple
This marble triple provides a streamlined and elegant addition to the most sophisticated landscape. The clean lines and flow of water over each column create a symphony of soothing sounds. The kit comes with the molded basin and everything you need for professional install. Stand out by offering professional-grade fountains from Blue Thumb.
Bobcat Co.
R-Series excavators
The R-Series excavators from Bobcat feature a dual-flange track roller system. Strengthened hinges and latches, as well as more ridged, aligned panels, reduce vibration in the cab. The excavators also feature blades with increased downward angles for greater stability when digging on an uneven surface or trenching at an angle.
BOSS
Pre-Wet System
The new Pre-Wet System allows contractors to pre-wet solid de-icing materials as they are distributed. The system activates the deicing material to melt through snow and ice faster at low temperatures. It also reduces material bounce for improved material placement and efficiency. Equipped with a 60-gallon tank capacity, the Pre-Wet System is available as an accessory on all new VBX and FORGE spreaders.
BWise
Mulit-Tasker
The Mulit-Tasker dumpster from BWise has a capacity of 18.5 cubic yards to handle worksite trash and debris. Attach the standard flat-bed to transform the system into an equipment delivery platform. A typical 7.6 cubic yard dump bed is also available. The dumpster utilizes a chain drive to power the deck or roll-off on and off the trailer for easy, fast and efficient delivery.
CASE
CX145D SR
CASE Construction Equipment has introduced the all-new CX145D SR minimum-swing radius excavator to its D Series lineup. Designed to provide ample digging and lifting power in a small footprint, the CX145D SR features a compact counterweight and modified boom placement.
County Materials Corporation
Harmony Permeable concrete pavers
Harmony Permeable concrete pavers are designed for stormwater management allowing water to pass through paver joints directly into the ground, reducing flooding, eliminating surface puddling and speeding snow and ice melt. They can maximize land use by replacing traditional retention or detention ponds.
Ditch Witch
SK1550
The Ditch Witch SK1550 is powered by a 44-hp Tier 4 Yanmar diesel engine. The machine directs 34.5 hp to the attachment, allowing it to complete tasks typically suited for traditional skid steer loaders. It offers a 1,558-pound-rated operating capacity to lift heavy loads.
Dur-A-Lift
Urban Forestry Unit
The Urban Forestry Unit is a Class 5 bucket truck with a chipper box that is able to reach up to 50 feet. The compact design and big reach are what make this lift unique. The lighter weight means less damage to yards and property. It will be available with an aluminum chipper box starting in October.
Earth & Turf Products, LLC
100SP
The 100SP Self-Propelled, Walking Topdresser has a capacity of 10 cubic feet. It is powered by a 10.5 hp Briggs & Stratton engine. It features a hydrostatic drive with a fourwheel stance that increases stability on slopes. The topdresser has a 35.5-inch overall width for narrow access paths.
ECHO Inc.
CS-2511T
The CS-2511T top-handle chain saw is gas-powered and lightweight to increase maneuverability. It features an adjustable top-mounted bar oiler which allows for easy-access and prevents the oiler adjustment screw from getting clogged with wood chips and debris. The saw has 12- and 14-inch bar options with the 91PXL chain.
efco
CS-2511T
The new MTT 3600 top handle chain saw from efco has a 2-stroke engine that delivers 35.4cc/2.0 horsepower. Features include an Easy On starting system for quick starts, a nylon air filter for increased air intake efficiency and it is available in bar sizes of 12, 14 and 16 inches.
Firegear Outdoors
Kalea Bay
The Kalea Bay is a new series of outdoor linear fireplaces from Firegear. Each model has two different styles; single-sided or see-through. Opening sizes range from 36 inches to 72 inches. Each model is available for natural or propane gas and must be ordered accordingly.
Grasshopper
900D 1.3L MaxTorque diesel
The new 900D 1.3L MaxTorque diesel mower from Grasshopper is available with choices of either a 61-inch or 72-inch DuraMax deck powered with a splined PTO shaft and features the PowerFold Electric Deck Lift. The Tier 4 Final-compliant 1.3 liter, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled diesel engine delivers high-torque power while producing fewer emissions than gasoline or propane.
Greenworks Commercial
82-volt line
The 82-volt line has expanded with a new commercial-grade, brushless pole saw. The unit features a 10-inch Oregon bar and chain with side adjust chain tensioning and a three-piece aluminum alloy shaft for 8- or 12-foot reach. Brushless motor offers more torque and longer life, plus the saw has a 27-degree angled head for safer overhead working conditions.
Hearth Products Controls Co.
H-Burner
The CSA Certified H-Burner from HPC can be ordered at 350k BTU in three sizes: 66 by 16 inches, 78 by 16 inches or 90 by 16 inches. H-Burner’s have the versatility to work in indoor gas fire places or outdoor gas fire pit projects. They are constructed of sturdy 304 stainless steel and are used in a vented gas fireplace.
Husqvarna
Husqvarna V500
The new Husqvarna V500 stand-on mowers are set for release in early 2018. The two V500 models will come with zero-turn capability and flip-up standing platform to walk behind the mower if necessary. Available with a 48- or 54-inch ClearCut deck, the V500 models are also equipped with removable deck covers, easy-to-reach transmission by-pass and front-mounted hydro tanks and pumps.
K-Rain
RPS Select rotor
The RPS Select rotor can be used in almost every landscape situation without the need to change nozzles. Four built-in selectable nozzles match arc settings to any degree. The spray pattern and nozzle can be set remotely.
Optimas/Pathfinder Systems
T22
The Optimas T22 paver laying machine is the newest, entry-level line of mechanical paver laying equipment. This machine utilizes Optimas’ proven paver clamp attached to an upgraded chassis design. The T-22 is designed to increase speed of installation while reducing labor needs. The machine is just over 2,000 millimeters tall and weighs 1,100 kilograms.
Toro
Precision Series Rotating Nozzle Shrub & Slope Kit
The Precision Series Rotating Nozzle Shrub & Slope Kit from Toro includes a pre-assembled nozzle, shrub riser and check valve. The pre-installed PRN nozzle delivers multiple wind-resistant, low trajectory streams at a matched precipitation rate of 0.6 inches per hour. It also has Toro’s patented X-Flow Technology built into the riser to prevent the flow of water through the riser.
Milwaukee
Ultimate and Low-Profile Backpacks
Constructed with tear-resistant 1680D Ballistic Material and metal zippers for durability, the new Ultimate and Low-Profile Backpacks have vertical attachment straps to mount the backpacks. The reinforced base of the Low-Profile Backpack provides extra protection, and the impact-resistant base on the Ultimate Jobsite Backpack also allows the backpack to stand up on its own.
