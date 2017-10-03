Arctic Snow & Ice Products
Sectional wingless power-angled plow
The Sectional wingless power-angled plow has individual moldboards with AR400 steel-tip edges. It also features polyurethane mounting blocks and slip-hitch universal drop-and-go mounts.
BOSS Snowplow
Pre-Wet System
The new Pre-Wet System allows contractors to pre-wet solid de-icing materials as they are distributed. The system activates the de-icing material to melt through snow and ice faster at low temperatures. It also reduces material bounce for improved material placement and efficiency. Equipped with a 60-gallon tank capacity, the Pre-Wet System is available as an accessory on all new VBX and FORGE spreaders.
Earth & Turf Attachments
SC-Series Plows
Earth & Turf has released the latest mounting bracket for its SC-Series, 60-inch snow plows with 19.5-inch moldboard height. The new mounting is designed to fit Kubota BX-Series tractors. It also features manual angling of 30 degrees left and right, bolt-on reversible edges and optional skid shoes.
SnowEx
SnowEx UTV V-plow
The SnowEx UTV V-plow is 6 feet wide, and the blade angles to 5 feet wide to fit most sidewalks and through gates. It is constructed of high-strength, low-alloy- steel components and reinforced with six vertical ribs for additional stability.
SnowWolf
ProPlowFX
The redesigned ProPlowFX is an all-purpose plow made possible by a semi-floating torsion system that provides infinitely variable down pressure and shock absorption, a trip-lockout feature and a shorter blade-to-machine distance for greater maneuverability.
