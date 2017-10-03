ALT TEXT HERE
Arctic Snow & Ice Products
Sectional wingless power-angled plow
The Sectional wingless power-angled plow has individual moldboards with AR400 steel-tip edges. It also features polyurethane mounting blocks and slip-hitch universal drop-and-go mounts.
Ariens Company
Snow Thrower
The Professional 21 single-stage snow thrower is designed for heavy-duty work. It features a spring-loaded scraper bar that self-adjusts and a think paddle that cleans the surface. It has an open engine design and an hour meter to keep maintenance schedules on track.

BOSS Snowplow
Pre-Wet System
The new Pre-Wet System allows contractors to pre-wet solid de-icing materials as they are distributed. The system activates the de-icing material to melt through snow and ice faster at low temperatures. It also reduces material bounce for improved material placement and efficiency. Equipped with a 60-gallon tank capacity, the Pre-Wet System is available as an accessory on all new VBX and FORGE spreaders.
Earth & Turf Attachments
SC-Series Plows
Earth & Turf has released the latest mounting bracket for its SC-Series, 60-inch snow plows with 19.5-inch moldboard height. The new mounting is designed to fit Kubota BX-Series tractors. It also features manual angling of 30 degrees left and right, bolt-on reversible edges and optional skid shoes.

SnowEx
SnowEx UTV V-plow
The SnowEx UTV V-plow is 6 feet wide, and the blade angles to 5 feet wide to fit most sidewalks and through gates. It is constructed of high-strength, low-alloy- steel components and reinforced with six vertical ribs for additional stability.
SaltDogg by Buyers
Pro2500
The all new Pro2500 is an electric series spreader. The new design is available in chain or auger drive. The side swing-out chute feature allows for easy bulk unloading. The double- walled poly hopper has a 14-inch spinner that broadcasts material up to 30 feet.

SnowWolf
ProPlowFX
The redesigned ProPlowFX is an all-purpose plow made possible by a semi-floating torsion system that provides infinitely variable down pressure and shock absorption, a trip-lockout feature and a shorter blade-to-machine distance for greater maneuverability.
Western Plows
Impact UTV snow plows
Western Impact UTV snow plows are designed and built exclusively for utility vehicles. The tough, 6-foot-wide v-plow adapts to handle 5-foot sidewalks and gates in angle, scoop or V mode. The 6-foot straight blade is a lighter- weight package that fits more UTVs.

 

