Does your tire have a tube inside, or is it tubeless?

With Slime’s new 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant, it doesn’t matter.

Slime’s new 2-in-1 Tire & Tube Premium Sealant works to prevent and repair flats in all off-highway tires and tubes, as well as trailer tires. It seeks out and instantly seals tread area punctures up to a 1/4” in tires and up to 1/8” in tubes. When a puncture occurs, Slime’s patented sealant is carried directly to the source. The pressure of the escaping air forces the particles into the opening, where they build up and intertwine to form a long-lasting, flexible plug.

Slime’s 2-1 Sealant is designed to be used in any tube or tubeless off-road vehicle tires and trailer tires (boat trailers, RV trailers, utility trailers, tube frame trailers, and more).

Key features and benefits include:

Instantly seals up to 1/4″ punctures in tires and 1/8” punctures in tubes.

Seals punctures on tires and tubes for up to two years.

Non-toxic and non-hazardous and non-flammable.

Non-corrosive, making it safe for tires and rims.

Environmentally friendly and cleans up with water.

Effective under the most extreme temperatures: Low freezing point of -35˚F (-37˚C) and a high separation point of 182˚F (82˚C).

Safe and easy.

Want to share equipment ideas with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Equipment Forum at LawnSite.com.