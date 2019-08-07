A new family of three powerful Stump Grinders, with options for residential through commercial use, are joining the lineup from Crary® Industries, Inc., manufacturer of ECHO Bear Cat outdoor power equipment.

The Stump Grinders include the SGACE, SGXTR, and SGPRO. These models feature a strong, 10-gauge steel body and eight strategically positioned Greenteeth® on the industry class’ thickest rotor. The Stump Grinder family bodies are designed for easy access belt inspection and service, and are able to pass easily through a standard door. Plus, operator friendly features include easy-to-reach controls and an ergonomic handlebar, adjustable to five positions. Designed for easy maneuverability, the handlebar is also fully collapsible for transport and storage.

“We are excited to bring another customer focused product group into our current, proven OPE product portfolio,” said Hannah Aure, ECHO Bear Cat business unit director. “The addition of this 3-model product family allows us to serve multiple markets based on customer efficiency demands.”

“We spent time studying the industry needs to ensure what we brought to market would offer standard requirements as well as customer centric features for ease of operation and decreased operator fatigue,” added Chris Pearson, ECHO Bear Cat design engineer.

Each Stump Grinder boasts larger and wider 13-inch pneumatic tires for easier handling and are compatible with ECHO Bear Cat’s foam-filled Dura-Tire™ accessory kit. Backed by ECHO Bear Cat’s industry leading and best-in-class warranty, the new Stump Grinder family is powered by Briggs & Stratton® and Honda engines.

The Stump Grinder family will be available with multiple accessories.