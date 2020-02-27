Lastec introduces the WZ400 flex deck commercial zero turn mower. The WZ400 joins the Lastec range of commercial and golf course mowers known for premium cut quality with independently flexing decks. Built in the USA and starting at $11,900 USD, the WZ400 offers several gas and diesel engine options to fit the production needs and budgets of commercial landscapers, lawn care professionals, and golf courses.

Featuring a 61”or 73” cutting width, three 21″ or 25″ flex decks, and zero turn maneuverability, the Lastec WZ400 commercial zero turn mower cuts with the accuracy of three small push mowers at the speed and production of a commercial-grade zero turn mower. The WZ400 includes three independently flexing decks with up to 12° of total up/down motion for cut quality in challenging contours and valleys.

With zero turn maneuverability and up to 10 mph speed, the WZ400 is built for speed, production, and accuracy in areas around buildings, landscaping, or other locations that would normally require hand trimming. In addition, Lastec’s patented belt-driven decks require minimal maintenance and provide fuel efficiency compared to hydraulically driven rotary mowers that can cost 50% more to own and operate.

