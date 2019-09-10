Introducing the AirVac Model AVU16540 , the next generation vacuum excavation unit from AirSpade.
Powered by compressed air, AirVac is designed to excavate dirt, sand, gravel and muck to safely uncover underground utility lines, tree roots, or other buried objects. Equipped with a four inch diameter, 15-foot vacuum hose with a four foot, clear polycarbonate vacuum wand, the AirVac sucks up spoils at rates up to two cubic feet/minute.
Featuring an 11 cubic ft (82-gallon) tank, AirVac offers a cost-effective and mobile alternative to vacuum trucks. Constructed from lightweight, high-strength aluminum, the unit can be maneuvered around a job site on its 15-inch diameter pneumatic tires. Heavy-duty rear rails enable workers to slide the AirVac onto the rear bed of a pickup truck for transportation to the next job.
Engineered to run off a 185 cfm, tow-behind air compressor, the new unit features a powerful, multi-stage venturi vacuum engine. Incorporating proprietary AirSpade technology, with no motors or moving parts to wear out, the vacuum engine is removable for easy set-up, transportation and storage.
Other features include storage slots for tools and equipment, and a 24-inch by 16-inch dump door opening and quick-release latches.
AirSpade, a division of Guardair Corporation, supplies air excavation tools – manufactured exclusively in the U.S. – to arborists, landscapers and utilities.