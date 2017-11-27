Getting around quickly and safely on every job site is made easier with an ATV or UTV that’s easily adaptable for your crews’ needs.

They put the fun in functional. These frisky little vehicles are sold for recreational purposes to those who love bouncing around on sand dunes, creeping through hunting grounds and zipping along groomed and ungroomed paths. But their versatility has won the favor of landscape professionals, many of whom customize their vehicles to fit their specific needs.

They’re infinitely adaptable, both to terrain and to accessorizing. So if you need a way to cover ground quickly and easily, consider one of these little beauties.

1. Cub Cadet

Utility vehicles offered by Cub Cadet include two-seaters and four-seater crew models, all of them built for the hard work you’ll put them through.

The Challenger 750 Crew model, with room for four, runs 155.5 inches long, 65 inches wide and 77.75 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 113 inches. Bed dimensions are 35.5 inches by 44 inches, and the model comes with a standard bed liner.

Front tires are 26 inches by 9-12 inches front, 26 inches by 10-12 inches rear; supported by aluminum allow wheels.

Minimum ground clearance is 11 inches, providing plenty of room for maneuvering over back roads and unimproved paths. The cargo bed payload is 350 pounds; towing capacity is 1,200 pounds.

Fuel tank capacity is 7.6 gallons.

Accessories include a rear dust panel, 72-inch snow blade and a cab enclosure.

Cub Cadet’s Volunteer 4X4 EFI, with room for two, is 119 inches long, 63.55 inches wide and 73 inches tall; ground clearance under the foot platform is 11 inches, and the turning radius is 11 feet.

Front tires measure 26 inches by 9-12 inches; rear tires are 26 inches by 11-12 inches; 12-inch steel rims are standard.

The vehicle’s steel cargo box measures 51.6 inches long, 42 inches wide and 11.5 inches deep, and has a capacity of 1,000 pounds. Towing and payload is rated at 1,400 pounds.

Fuel capacity is 6 gallons.

2. Kawasaki

Strong as its name, the Kawasaki Mule Pro-FX EPS boasts a 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, DOHC engine with selectable 4-wheel drive with dual-mode rear differential and 2WD/4WD/4WD with rear differential lock. Fuel capacity is 7.9 gallons.

The Mule’s ground clearance is 10.4 inches, and it has a turning radius of 16.0 feet. Overall length is 133.3 inches; width is 64.0 inches and height is 77.4 inches. The wheelbase spans 92.3 inches.

Cargo bed dimensions are 54.1 inches long by 53.3 inches wide, with a height of 11.0 inches; capacity is 1,000 pounds, and load capacity is 1,616 pounds. The vehicle can tow up to 2,000 pounds.

Accessories run the gamut from windshields, roofs and doors to cargo bed dividers and extenders. Plows, plow mounts and winches can be added, as well as hitching equipment.

3. Polaris

The two-seat Ranger line from Polaris includes models built for light to heavy duty — and everything in between.

The Ranger 500 and 570 models measure 110 inches long, 58 inches wide and 73 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 73 inches; each has a ground clearance of 10 inches. Payload capacity is 1,000 pounds; towing capacity is 1,500 pounds.

A 4-stroke, single cylinder engine (32 horsepower) is standard on the 500; the 570 carries a 4-stroke single cylinder DOHC engine (44 horsepower); both have electronic fuel injection with a fuel capacity of 9 gallons. Front tires are 25 by 8-12, 489; rear are 25 by 10-12 489 on stamped steel wheels.

Drive system is On-Demand True AWD/2WD/VersaTrac Turf Mode.

A full range of accessories includes cab heaters, roofs and windshields, rear panels, cargo and bed storage, winches — and plows.

The Polaris General 1000 EPS Deluxe model runs on 100 horsepower out of a 4-stroke twin cylinder engine; fuel capacity is 9.5 gallons. The vehicle measures 118.2 inches long, 62.5 inches wide and 75 inches tall with a wheelbase of 81 inches. Ground clearance is a generous 12 inches.

Standard tires are 27 by 9-14 front and 27 by 11-14 rear; wheels are cast aluminum.

Similar to the Ranger, the General’s drive system is On-Demand True AWD/2WD/VersaTrac Turf Mode.

Available accessories include a wide range of tires and wheels as well as roofs, windshields, rear panels, doors and plows.

4. Toro

The EFI twins from Toro — 500 and 700 — both offer versatility in a utility vehicle that offers 10 inches of suspension travel plus 10 inches of ground clearance, as well as a 2-in-1 carbo box that easily converts to a flatbed capable of handling up to 1,500 pounds of payload — and features manual dumping for hauling and placement materials.

The digital display gauge presents 14 critical operation indicators, and the shift lever is located on the dash for easy access. A park gear allows for secure parking on steeper grades. Added versatility comes with a standard front brush guard and 2-inch receivers on both front and rear.

Both vehicles sport a wheelbase of 85 inches; both measure 129 inches long, 60 inches wide and 79 inches tall.

The 500 EFI has an SOCH 36 hp, 4-stroke, four valve engine with electronic fuel injection; the 700 boasts 46 hp. The 500 can reach ground speeds of 44 mph; the 700 zips along at 55 mph. Fuel capacity for both vehicles is 8.2 gallons.

The 500 operates with 2/4 wheel drive; the 700 adds an electric front differential lock. Twenty-six-inch by 9-inch 14 tires on the front and 26-inch by 11-inch 14 tires on the rear are supported by steel wheels for the 500 and aluminum wheels for the 700.

The range of available accessories for both models is nearly limitless, including light bars; a 3,000-pound winch; cab kits and headliners, glass windshields and even Tiger Trax that provides increased traction in snow, sand and challenging terrain.

5. Yamaha

Yamaha offers a wide range of off-road vehicles, with selections for competitive sports, outdoor recreation and trail riding. So if you need a small, rugged vehicle just to get around, Yamaha’s offerings may fill the bill.

The Grizzly EPS SE and Kodiak 700 EPS SE ATVs are tough transports that can take you to the most remote and difficult-to-reach areas of challenging property. Not much room for tools, but with high-performance tires, four-wheel hydraulic disc brakes, independent double wishbone suspension (front and rear) and a ground clearance of up to 11.3 inches, you’ll access those tough-to-reach areas.

The Grizzly measures 81.5 inches long by 48.4 inches wide by 49.3 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 49.2 inches and a turning radius of 137.8 inches. Front and rear racks can hold 110 pounds and 198 pounds, respectively. Towing capacity is 1,322 pounds. Fuel capacity is 4.76 gallons.

The Kodiak measures 81.5 inches long by 46.5 inches wide by 48.8 inches tall, with a wheelbase of 49.2 inches and a turning radius of 126.0 inches. Ground clearance is 10.8 inches. Front and rear racks can hold 110 pounds and 198 pounds, respectively. Towing capacity is 1,322 pounds. Fuel capacity is 4.76 gallons.

6. Club Car van boxes

Already have a Club Car utility vehicle? Then you might need storage for tools and supplies. The company’s new van box systems, designed to fit the Carryall 500 and 700 work utility vehicles, are composed of rustproof, powder-coated aluminum and feature lockable double doors.

Standard features include:

interior LED lighting for greater visibility

bolt-on panels that allow for easy replacement in the event of damage

reinforced corners that increase durability in commercial applications

no windows, which eliminates leaking and improves cargo security

magnetic catches on unlatched doors for easy opening and closing,

especially on inclines

Available accessories include:

optional shelves that increase the usable area within the van boxes

and are ideal for parcels or supplies. Carryall 500/510 shelf supports 75 pounds (34 kg); Carryall 700/710 shelf supports 150 pounds (68 kg)

and are ideal for parcels or supplies. Carryall 500/510 shelf supports 75 pounds (34 kg); Carryall 700/710 shelf supports 150 pounds (68 kg) dual top-mounted ladder racks that support 150 pounds (68 kg)

high-mount brake light and backup light system that improves visibility and safety (These items are required on Carryall 510/710 LSVs.)

More options

Need to see more? Check out the vehicles from these manufacturers:

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in American Nurseryman Magazine.