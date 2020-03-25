Oregon has expanded the 120V Professional Series™ suite of landscaping equipment with the addition of a new handheld blower. Offering commercial-grade performance in any weather, it utilizes the platform’s robust battery technology.

“Our new… handheld blower expands our collection of professional-grade equipment, allowing our landscaping customers to leverage the Oregon 120V Professional Series’ quiet performance on even more jobs,” said Paul Vanderwal, Sr. Global Product Manager for Oregon.

The new BLH120VX handheld blower combines an air speed of 166 mph with volume of 530 CFM to create a blowing force of 18.5N, all while maintaining a very civilized 56 dB(A) bystander noise level. And like all of Oregon’s 120V Professional Series, its weather-ready IP56 dust and water protection standard sets it apart from other battery equipment.

“The handheld blower is perfect for the quick, grab-and-go jobs landscape maintenance professionals perform, with plenty of power and significant run-time,” said Vanderwal.

“Oregon has been serving lawn and landscape professionals for decades with the understanding that professional users need products that are powerful enough for heavy commercial work, but also enable crews to operate quietly and with more care for the environment. The Oregon 120V Professional Series helps professionals increase production, extend the work day and reduce down time with the reliability and durability needed to help grow their businesses,” added Vanderwal.

All Oregon 120V Professional Series tools are fueled by Oregon’s unique interchangeable 120V battery platform. For handheld tools, the platform places the large capacity battery in a backpack-style carrier for reduced tool weight, better maneuverability, and better overall ergonomics for operators. The powerful 22N force backpack blower carry the battery on board. Available in two large-capacity levels, the BX975 is a 972 Watt hour power pack, while the lighter BX650 offers a robust 648 Watt hours.

A new self-propelled 21”commercial walk-behind mower, the LMA 120VX, was also added to the Oregon 120V Professional Series. Read more about it and other mower introductions in the Spring print edition Turf magazine.