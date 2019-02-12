Newly developed Union™ Fungicide SC from PBI-Gordon Corporation is specifically formulated to provide disease control on golf courses, residential and commercial properties, sod farms, and sports fields. Union is not yet available for sale or distribution. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration for the fungicide is anticipated for mid- to late-2019.

Testing has shown that Union is effective in the preventative and curative treatment of pythium diseases (blight, damping off, root dysfunction, root rot), brown patch, anthracnose, cool-weather brown patch, yellow patch, fairy ring, gray leaf spot, red thread, summer patch and rhizoctonia.

A flowable liquid, Union is a formulation of the active ingredients azoxystrobin and cyazofamid. The dual modes of action in the fungicide features a proprietary combination of chemistry found in FRAC Groups 11 and 21.

Union will be labeled for use on all cool-season and warm-season turfgrasses: Kentucky bluegrass, fine fescues, tall fescue, perennial ryegrass, bentgrass, Bermudagrass (common or hybrid), bahiagrass, buffalograss, centipedegrass, kikuyugrass, seashore paspalum, St. Augustinegrass and zoysiagrass.

Other proposed features of Union fungicide include:

The labeled application rate range is 2.9 to 5.75 fl. oz. per 1,000 feet

Sold in 2.5 gallon jugs

No temperature restrictions

New Research Expert At PBI-Gordon

In other company news, PBI-Gordon announced it has hired Eric Reasor, Ph.D. as research scientist for the southeastern U.S. Based in Dallas, TX, Dr. Reasor will be responsible for coordinating all research protocols, technical assistance to cooperators, and product support for channel partners and end-users in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Reasor holds a Ph.D. in Turfgrass Weed Science from The University of Tennessee, where he conducted research programs for “off-type” grasses in bermudagrass putting greens, participated in extension activities, and managed weed science research programs. He earned his Master of Science in Plant Sciences from The University of Tennessee, and a Bachelor of Science in Crop and Soil Environmental Sciences from Virginia Tech University.

Prior to joining PBI-Gordon, Reasor was assistant professor of Turfgrass Science at Mississippi State University, where he oversaw undergraduate education and recruitment, turfgrass breeding and cultivar development, and plant growth regulator research.

