Porous Pave, Inc. reached a new environmental milestone in 2018: surpassing 13 million pounds of recycled rubber used in installations of its permeable paving material. An eco-friendly green building product made in the U.S., Porous Pave is a highly porous paving material that offers superior permeability for optimal storm water retention, exceptional application versatility, and demonstrated durability. The controlled shredding and processing of recycled tires produces the fine-cut chips of recycled rubber incorporated into Porous Pave.

With 27 percent void space, Porous Pave infiltrates storm water on site, decreasing runoff into storm drains and sewers. Porous Pave XL is the company’s strongest, heavy-duty formulation for hard-wearing permeable pavement. XL combines equal amounts of recycled rubber chips and kiln-dried aggregate mixed on site with a moisture-cured, liquid binder. For more impact-absorbing permeable surfacing, the XLS formulation is made with 100 percent rubber chips mixed with a softer binder.

“Topping 13 million pound demonstrates that facility managers, public garden administrators, public works officials, landscape architects and contractors continue to trust our proven product for their permeable paving applications,” said Dave Ouwinga, president, Porous Pave, Inc.

“Porous Pave fulfills our requirements for permeable pavement,” said Jack Carman, FASLA, RLA, landscape architect, Design for Generations, a landscape architecture firm specializing in the design and development of therapeutic gardens and landscapes. “It provides greater porosity than permeable pavers, it is non-slip and gives off less reflective glare than concrete, and its texture and colors enable us to harmonize permeable pavement within our garden designs.”

Design for Generations and Eric’s Nursery and Garden Center, a full-service landscape design-build firm, installed 3,000 square feet of Porous Pave XL as part of its McCauley Convent Tranquility Garden project. When the courtyard garden they developed for Meadowood Senior Living also required 8,100 square feet of permeable paving to meet storm water management regulations, the firm again selected Porous Pave.

