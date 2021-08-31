SiteOne Landscape Supply has announced an alliance with Aspire Software, expanding its business management software solutions offering to its customer base. Named one of Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 by Financial Times, Aspire has more than 51,000 users across the green industry that manage nearly $4 billion in revenue.

“We seek to partner with the best of the best in the industry — like Aspire — giving customers access to superior services and products to increase their company’s profitability,” said Sean Kramer, CIO at SiteOne Landscape Supply. “The smart business management software makes it easier to handle day-to-day needs without relying on multiple people to do the task, offering another solution to manage the continued labor shortage that many are facing.”

The Aspire Landscape and SiteOne integration is ideal for businesses with more than 10 crews. Saving time and money, a seamless experience will link users to their SiteOne account where up-to-date catalog pricing can be found based on the user’s location to the nearest branch. Because material pricing can fluctuates, the experience reduces guesswork often required in building accurate and timely estimates.

“Working with SiteOne, the industry’s top distributor, gives Aspire customers 24/7 access to updated prices on the products they rely on at the job site,” said Mark Tipton, CEO of Aspire Software. “As the partnership evolves, we hope to offer more of the features available on SiteOne’s e-commerce site like ordering materials, scheduling delivery, development of estimates, managing invoices and more — all through the trusted Aspire Landscape platform that helps their company be successful.”

SiteOne’s Business Management Center provides detailed integration directions to link an Aspire Landscape and SiteOne account. Get started today at SiteOne.com/aspire.

This past January, SiteOne and LMN, a leading B2B software company, also announced an integration.