Mowing and collecting clippings and leaves just got easier with the new Toro ProLine® H800direct collect rotary mowers, now available to turf and grounds managers across North America through Toro’s distribution network.

The new ProLine H800 mower allows grounds crews to quickly mow and collect in a single pass due to the PLH 800’s 50” cutting deck and Smart AirFlow system that transfers debris directly into the hopper. When the hopper is full, the cutting deck automatically shuts off to prevent overfilling. Dumping clippings is also simple thanks to the ProLine’s 77″ high lift dump-from-the-seat system, making it possible to dump clippings directly into the truck bed or dumpster.

Other features include a powerful 24.7 hp Yanmar diesel engine, a large 10.8-gallon fuel tank, top speed of 9.3 mph and a one cubic yard high-volume collection hopper, offering the largest capacity in its class. In addition, the Toro ProLine 800 features heavy-duty caster forks, a tough welded steel bullnose bumper, and long-lasting skid protection.

Engineered for maximum maneuverability in a variety of applications, the ProLine H800 has a 4-wheel-drive transmission with a locking differential and hydrostatic drive for optimum traction. It also offers a short turning radius and comes equipped with a foldable roll-over-protection-system to avoid branches and other overhead obstacles. Possessing a narrow width of 57” and no exterior fans or tubing, the machine is built to move in confined areas and features a high ground clearance of 5.9″ to prevent getting hung-up on curbs and uneven terrain.

The ProLine H800 mower also comes with other smart maintenance features such as a Smart Cool® system to keep the engine ventilated, automatic deck cleaning wipers to help prevent clogging, tool-free swing out radiator and fuel tank for easy service maintenance access, and a tilting deck for easy cleanup.

Want to talk with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals about Lawn Mowing Equipment? Join the discussion in the forum at LawnSite.com.