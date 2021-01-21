Designed to help landscape contractors increase the efficiency and effectiveness of their businesses, Toro® Horizon360™ business software is now available. Over the past 18 months, more than 100 contractors tested this software suite, and with their feedback, Toro fine-tuned the software to meet landscape contractors’ needs. Horizon360 allows users to track the productivity of their crews and equipment, automate their billing process, and enhance time management.

With Horizon360, there are no sign-on fees and no yearly contracts. Landscape contractors can choose the basic tier ($99/month with a 30-day free trial) or the enhanced tier ($199/month with a 60-day free trial) pricing categories. No matter which tier landscape contractors choose, Toro guarantees expert onboarding support at no extra charge.

The Horizon360 software is focused on streamlining profitability for landscape contractors in several ways, but specifically enables operations to:

Track crews: Horizon360 can efficiently track landscaping crews and monitor the progress of each task to ensure timely completion. Tracking devices are powered by 12-volt batteries and communicate directly with Horizon360 software once they’re installed on a machine.

Automate invoices: With the integration of QuickBooks® online, users can sync employees, equipment, and tasks with the software, saving hours when it comes to invoicing.

Schedule jobs: From irrigation to snow removal and lawn maintenance, Horizon360 converts estimations into customers and jobs as soon as the work is ready to schedule. The Horizon360 scheduling tool helps assign work to employees and balance schedules, and it can help manage rain days by reassigning and rescheduling the work.

To learn more, visit Horizon360.toro.com.

“With more than a century of experience to draw on and several contractors who piloted and provided feedback on the software, we’ve developed Horizon360 to give contractors more data, better data and powerful tools,” said Dave Francis, senior marketing manager at Toro. “We want to help users work smarter, not harder, and with Horizon360 business software, contractors will have what they need at their fingertips to analyze the effectiveness of their business and increase productivity on all fronts.”

With roots dating back to 1914, Toro is a worldwide provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf and landscape maintenance, snow management, rental and construction equipment, and irrigation solutions.