Toro is launching its next generation of out-front rotary mowers for the Groundsmaster product line: the new 3200/3300 mowers. The Groundsmaster 3200/3300 mowers are built to last and feature powerful 24.7 HP and 37.4 HP (18.5 kW / 27.9 kW) Tier 4 / Stage 5 Yanmar diesel engines combined with an advanced pump and motor drivetrain. Additionally, Toro’s cutting decks feature a 7-gauge steel deck shell with side bumpers, rugged cast iron spindles with dual-tapered roller bearings, thick .25″ heat-treated blades, and a front bullnose bumper to provide maximum protection. The cutting decks also easily tip up into a service position for quick routine maintenance.

Improved productivity features of the 300/3300 mowers include large 60” and 72” side-discharge, rear-discharge and flail cutting decks – along with ground speeds up to 15 mph. Toro’s exclusive CrossTrax® all-wheel-drive system provides automatic traction control, shifting power to the wheels in slippery conditions to access more challenging terrain. The large 12-gallon fuel tank maximizes mowing time and an impressive 7.8″ ground clearance makes it easy to climb curbs and maneuver obstacles.

Adjustable suspension seats, tilt steering, and an optional all-season cab enclosure help reduce operator fatigue. Intuitive controls are at the operator’s fingertips on the armrest console and the onboard InfoCenter™ displays service reminders, alerts, and diagnostic information.

“The new design focuses on enhancing the overall operator experience, from ingress/egress, seat and steering wheel adjustability and fingertip controls, to ensuring the platform offers optimal sightlines,” said Chris Hannan, senior marketing manager at Toro. “A more comfortable operator is a more productive operator. In addition, the many other improvements we’ve made will increase the performance, durability, and productivity of the machines.”

For added versatility, the new Groundsmaster 3200/3300 mowers will be compatible with a range of attachments for multi-season use, including a BOSS® plow, cab enclosures and other snow implements.

