If the Grinch was a year, it would be 2020. But it shouldn’t stop you from giving a gift to all those deserving landscape employees on your list. Since we could all use a little cheer right now, here’s a light-hearted Turf gift guide of whimsical stocking stuffers for the naughty, nice, and young at heart. (Many sites are currently offering deals through the first weekend of December.)

World’s Smallest Leaf Blower by Westminster Toy & Gift. Do office employees feel like they never get to play with all the lawn and landscape equipment/toys? Well, with this mini-leaf blower they can feel like they’re part of the fun. And, it’s great for cleaning keyboards! Around $19 and yes, it actually works! Find it at Walmart, Amazon, and more.

Personalized Lawn Mower, Riding Mower, or Leaf Blower Ornament. Give trimming the tree a whole new meaning with this gift! From $22 to $27. From OrnamentShop.com.

John Deere Gear. Clothes, hats, home decor, grills, and even Johnny Pop kettle corn can be found at the John Deere Store. Landscapers may especially appreciate the “Guardians of the Grass” T-shirt (top, above.) But for the kid in all of us, who can resist the 1/32 pickup with Z-Trak mower set for $27 (bottom, above)? Find it here.

Zazzle Themed Gifts. An online marketplace that allows designers and customers to create their own products, simply type “mowers” or “lawns” for an assortment of ideas from practical to goofy. Lawnmower wrapping paper, an “I’m Sexy and I Mow It” trailer hitch cover (top, above), an “I Love Lawn Mowers” fleece blanket, or a “This is How I Roll” ornament (bottom, above). The possibilities are endless.

Cat Trial#9: PAC-MAN™ Gear. Know a gamer or Caterpillar lover? Caterpillar released its first new Cat Trial video in four years and they’ve got the swag to go with it. The Cat® PAC-MAN™ Sweatshirt (above) goes for about $40. Or check out other official Cat gifts here. Don’t miss the “I Dig Mud & Yellow Blood” book of… poems? Ok, that’s intriguing!

Kubota gear. Shirts, hats, and more can be found at the Kubota gear store. But like the John Deere selection, the toys for kids are amazingly cool! This 10-piece Turf Truck Set at $32.99 includes: a trailer with pull-out side canopy and loading ramp, Kubota pickup truck, lawn tractor, posable figure, mower deck, back pack leaf blower, grass trimmer, chain saw, protective helmet with shield, and convenient caddy for accessory tools. If only it were life-size!

Grass & Dirt Scented Candles & Soap. Don’t let your crew miss the smell of grass and dirt all winter long! Afraid candles and soap are too “girly” for male employees? Think again! Gorilla Candles specializes in “manly” scents. According to their site, “Stop letting your house smell like lavender and rainbows and start basking in the smell of sawdust and racing fuel!” Fresh Cut Grass and Dirt are $16.95 each with free shipping. Pair them with Fresh Cut Grass or Top Soil scented soap from ManHands™ Soap, which is, by the way, “Tested on dudes, not animals.” Just $5.99 each plus shipping.

Dovetail T-shirt. Once the men on your crew are outfitted with candles and soap, don’t forget female employees! While the fun “Get Dirty” tee from Dovetail Workwear for $32 honors women who dig soil and hard work, the company’s line of work apparel for women is serious business—and was founded when two female landscapers paired with an apparel industry expert. And they offer gift cards!

Products presented here were not reviewed. Turf cannot vouch for product quality, price, or shipping times.