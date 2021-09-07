Turfco TurnAer XT5 Aerators now come equipped with the Honda GXV160 engine. “We’re equipping the XT5 with the Honda GXV160 in response to customer requests,” says Scott Kinkead, executive vice president, Turfco Manufacturing. The company changeover to the new engine is already in place.

Landscape professionals rely on the GXV160 to deliver reliable, easy starting and fuel- efficient performance, day in and day out. The 163-cc, 4.3-HP engine supplies more than enough power to keep the XT5 churning day-in, day-out, while the large-capacity, 1.5-gallon gas tank allows longer use between fills of regular unleaded pump gasoline. The OHV engine is built for high-output, fuel-efficient operation, while also delivering quiet, reliable performance.

Highly maneuverable and user-friendly, the XT5’s hydrostatic controls make it a smooth walk-behind commercial aerator. It steers, reverses, and outperforms – all without lifting its tines. Operators can turn and reverse direction while keeping the tines in motion, thanks to the hydrostatic drive system coupled to Turfco’s patented, steerable aerator technology. Turning with tines to the ground reduces operator fatigue and improves productivity, with the XT5 is proven to be up to 30% more productive than traditional aerators.

The XT5 also features EasyChange™ tines. Patent-pending tine wheels enhance steering and hill-holding stability. The XT5 also advances durability with a low-profile design and rugged, unibody steel frame. Instead of belts, it uses drive chains that are covered and located outside of the frame.