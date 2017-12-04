Use these gift ideas this holiday season to spoil yourself or for a fellow landscape professional. There are even some fun things that can be used in your office to make employees and visiting clients laugh.

1. Turf Coaster Set

Turf coaster set

Photo: Begino

Protect your nice wood furniture or office desk with a little bit of turfgrass. This set of four coasters is recycled and made in the USA.

2. Grass-blade Ballpoint Pen

Grass blade pens

Photo: Amazon

Make sure your office staff has their mind on the lawn by having them use these pens.

3. Turf/Glass Paperweight

Turf Glass paperweight

Photo: Danielle Rickaby/Contemporary Connoisseur

These are good for the on-the-go office when it gets a little too blustery outside or your crew is leaf blowing near the truck.

4. Potted Pen Phone Stand

Grass phone stand

Photo: Amazon

Bring the turf to your desk with this multipurpose stand for pens, pencils, a tray for paperclips or to rest your phone while you watch YouTube videos.

5. Grass Sandals

Grass Kusa Shoes Sandals

Photo: Kusa Shoes

You will look like you are walking barefoot in the grass anywhere you go. Made from synthetic grass, these sandals will be quite the conversation starter.

6. Grass Lampshade

Grass lamp

Photo: GrassFurniture.com

If you can’t convince your family to have this lampshade at home, bring it to your office and keep it in the lobby for clients to admire whenever they stop by.

7. Countertop Drying Rack

Grass Drying Rack

Photo: Boon Inc.

The blades from this grass stand will hold dishes as they dry.

8. Green Grass Candles

CCC grass candle

Photo: Chandler Candle Co.

In various sizes, these candles will burn with the scent of fresh-cut grass. The company claims the candle will burn for about 40 hours.

9. Field Hammock

Grass Hammock

Photo: Studio Toer

Lay in the grass while floating above the ground in the synthetic hammock. Bonus: it is water- and UV-resistant.

10. Grass Rug

Grass rug

Photo: Generate

This plush rug will bring the landscaping indoors. But the best part: no mowing required.

11. Grass Table Runner

Grass Table Runner

Photo: Artificial Landscapes

This unexpected table runner on your holiday dinner table will catch the eye of your family and friends.

12. Turf Phone Cases

Grass phone case

Photo: CafePress

With a lot to choose from, CafePress lets you personalize the phone case and get the best “stand of turf” possible.

13. Messenger Bag

Photo: CafePress

No matter where you are going, bring along your books, paperwork, tablet or laptop in this padded, customizable bag.

Share your turf-lover gift ideas with us in the comments below!

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in November 2016 and has been updated for accuracy.