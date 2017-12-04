Use these gift ideas this holiday season to spoil yourself or for a fellow landscape professional. There are even some fun things that can be used in your office to make employees and visiting clients laugh.

Protect your nice wood furniture or office desk with a little bit of turfgrass. This set of four coasters is recycled and made in the USA.

Make sure your office staff has their mind on the lawn by having them use these pens.

These are good for the on-the-go office when it gets a little too blustery outside or your crew is leaf blowing near the truck.

Bring the turf to your desk with this multipurpose stand for pens, pencils, a tray for paperclips or to rest your phone while you watch YouTube videos.

You will look like you are walking barefoot in the grass anywhere you go. Made from synthetic grass, these sandals will be quite the conversation starter.

If you can’t convince your family to have this lampshade at home, bring it to your office and keep it in the lobby for clients to admire whenever they stop by.

The blades from this grass stand will hold dishes as they dry.

In various sizes, these candles will burn with the scent of fresh-cut grass. The company claims the candle will burn for about 40 hours.

Lay in the grass while floating above the ground in the synthetic hammock. Bonus: it is water- and UV-resistant.

This plush rug will bring the landscaping indoors. But the best part: no mowing required.

This unexpected table runner on your holiday dinner table will catch the eye of your family and friends.

With a lot to choose from, CafePress lets you personalize the phone case and get the best “stand of turf” possible.

No matter where you are going, bring along your books, paperwork, tablet or laptop in this padded, customizable bag.

Share your turf-lover gift ideas with us in the comments below!



Editor’s note: This article was originally published in November 2016 and has been updated for accuracy.