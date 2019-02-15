Earthquake®, manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for the rural, residential, and light commercial markets since 1960, announced the re-introduction of the Victory™ Rear Tine Tiller. It delivers the power of larger tillers in a more compact and controllable size. New for 2019, the Victory is now available to distributors and retailers with a Kohler 196cc engine.

“The Victory is both innovative and proven,” said Noah Marach, project manager, Earthquake, the lawn and garden division of Ardisam, Inc. “With the optional Kohler engine, the Victory offers a great value in the rear tine rototiller category, which makes it a profitable addition to wholesalers’ and retailers’ product lineups.”

The Victory Rear Tine Tiller has a full 16″ tilling width and a tilling depth of up to 10″. The 196cc Kohler engine delivers power to the product’s rear-mounted, counter-rotating (CRT) tines. These rear-mounted tines till stubborn dirt easily.

The Victory features optimal weight distribution and balance, a low center of gravity, and wide tire footprint for ground-hugging stability. The product is so maneuverable it can be operated with one hand; it also offers instant reverse for greater control, even in tight spots. Its non-pneumatic wheels never go flat and give the Victory greater traction and flotation in tilled soil. In addition, forged steel tines and a cast iron transmission with bronze gears offer durability.

The Victory has a fuel capacity of .9 gallons and a tine speed of 216 RPM. It has three height positions, a 13″ wheel diameter, and a 5″ wheel width. The product measures 57.2″ x 20.9″ x 43.7″ and weighs 156 pounds (gross weight).

