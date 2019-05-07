The Voyager® Series from Load King LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Custom Truck One Source (Custom Truck), is a vocational collection of high-performance mechanics bodies. They are designed to serve an array of heavy equipment industries. Three primary models will be available: The Voyager® I mechanics body, an Under-CDL model, the Voyager® II mechanics body, and the Voyager® P propane service body, built specifically for propane marketers.

The Voyager I (Ford F550 Service Truck) mechanics body has an 11′ HD galvannealed steel crane body with a master lock system and right reinforced rear crane rated for 7,000 pounds. The Voyager II (Peterbilt 337 Service Truck) mechanics body features a 14′ HD galvannealed steel crane body with a master lock system and reinforced right rear crane offering 10,000 pounds of rated capacity and 25′ of maximum horizontal reach. Both the Voyager I and Voyager II mechanics bodies feature a state-of-the-art modular control system with pushbutton control panel and an LCD diagnostic monitor, CTECH drawer sets, a custom-designed cab guard, compartment and bed storage, corrosion protection through Load King’s full lining coverage and chrome-plated handles, and visibility and lighting. Voyager I and Voyager II have a 96″ wide body, 25″ deep workbench, and are available with optional rail gear.

The Voyager P propane has a Dodge 5500 Propane Service Body. It features a tri-axis sensor to stay level with ease, concrete block storage holder under body, an all-aluminum bed, and headache rack with E-Trac. A Rumber bed floor provides no-slip bed access with a removable pipe vice attachment and aluminum side rails. The service truck’s Auto Crane EHC-6 lifts up to 6,000 pounds, reaching 20.4′ fully extended.

