Research has shown that it is better for lawns and the environment if clippings are dropped and left to decompose right on the lawn. Recently, Wright Mfg. has made this easier for lawn care professionals to go green with a simple to install mulch kit.

The kit consists of special baffles and blades. Mulch kits are an alternative to collecting clippings and leaves. The recirculating baffles and blades break clippings down into small, biodegradable pieces, and drop them to the ground. Since the clippings decompose quickly, they are not noticeable from the house or the street.

This product is an add-on that is built to enhance productivity on a mower.

Wright mulch kits can be installed in minutes using basic tools. After removing the standard baffles and blades, the mulch baffles and block plate can be installed, followed by mulching blades.

The mulching kit can be found under accessories at www.wrightmfg.com.