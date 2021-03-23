Get ready to do some planting! Aliform Publishing’s The Spanish-English Dictionary of Gardening and Landscaping, or El diccionario español-inglés de jardinería y paisajismo, is now available both paperback and ebook format.

At 147 pages, the Dictionary is a useful tool for Spanish speaking landscaping professionals for whom English is second language, or who work with those for whom English is a second language. Categorized by: flowers, plants and trees; fruits, herbs and vegetables; the garden, greenhouse and nursery; tools, materials and hardware; and much more in an easy-to-read format.

El diccionario español-inglés de jardinería y paisajismo es una herramienta útil para ambos profesionales y propietarios. Flores, plantas y árboles; frutas, hierbas y vegetales; el jardín, el invernadero y el vivero; herramientas, materiales y ferretería, y mucho más, en un formato categorizado y fácil a leer.

Written by Jay Miskowiec. $14. Find it here on Amazon.