NDS, Inc., a provider of drainage and stormwater management solutions, has launched a mobile app for contractors, civil engineers, landscape architects, and DIY homeowners. The “Stormwater Drainage Tools” app calculates stormwater runoff and determines requirements for implementing a variety of drainage solutions.

The Stormwater Drainage Tools app includes NDS’ complete product catalogs for drainage, stormwater management, irrigation, and flow management. It features an easy-to-use calculator that determines runoff in gallons per minute and cubic feet of water per second as well as required pipe diameter for any given drainage need. It also includes a separate calculator for determining the number of dry wells needed for detaining collected stormwater and the type and size of drainage pipe needed based on area size and surface type, the depth and thickness of gravel backfill, and the slope of drainage pipe. In addition, the Stormwater Drainage Tools app links to “Where to Buy” information for purchasing products.

“Our mobile app provides an easy and quick way for determining the amount of water draining from a property and the various ways water can be efficiently stored or managed,” said Sharon Vessels, vice president of marketing and e-commerce for NDS. “The financial cost of a drainage problem can range anywhere from several hundred to tens of thousands of dollars to fix a wet basement, a soggy back yard, a compromised house foundation, or a washed away landscape—which is why it’s important to spot drainage problems early and fix them correctly. With one click, our app connects you to information about drainage products and provides access to our bilingual Technical Services Team who can answer questions—via phone or e-mail—about diagnosis and installation. We are evolving this tool based on contractor feedback and will push an update to the market by July 2019 that will include more powerful diagnosis and installation tools.”

The human health costs of poor drainage on a property can be significant:

Poorly drained runoff from roofs can enter basements or flow inside homes through foundational cracks or leaks where it can warp floorboards and turn finished rooms into disastrous, mildew, and moldy messes that can attract insects and rodents

Outside, inadequate or non-existent drainage from gutter downspouts can also create standing water that can harbor breeding spots for mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus, Zika virus, and heartworms

A French drain is a trench filled with gravel, rock, or a gravel-free alternative containing a perforated pipe that directs stormwater away from a specific area, blocks the passage of excess debris, and collects water over the entire length of the drain instead of one particular spot. NDS offers two French drain products, called EZflow and EZ-Drain, that are all-in-one gravel-free alternatives to a traditional French drain. EZflow is available in 5′ lengths; EZ-Drain is available in 10′ lengths. Both products feature a slotted pipe surrounded by a polystyrene aggregate enclosed in a geotextile mesh. The aggregate increases void space for improved water flow and greater storage while offering greater structural integrity than gravel. Both products are ideal for retaining walls, foundation and footing perimeter drains, landscape drains, and sports fields.

Dry wells capture, filter, and discharge stormwater into the subsoil, reducing pollutants, helping replenish groundwater tables, and managing stormwater close to its source. Used independently or as part of a larger stormwater management system, dry well units can meet a variety of project needs and accommodate higher volumes of water. NDS offers a dry well product, called Flo-Well, that holds up to 50 gallons of stormwater per unit and is a gravel-free alternative to a traditional dry well without requiring heavy equipment for installation, saving time and labor. Flo-Well is a 2′ round barrel made of 100% recycled plastic materials that is easily assembled and placed into a hole. A lid is then placed on the Flo-Well to prevent dirt from getting inside. The side panels have knockouts that remove to allow for a wide variety of pipes to be connected.

The NDS Stormwater Drainage Tools mobile app is available for free download at Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

