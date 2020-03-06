Rotary, a manufacturer and distributor selling to service dealers and distributors, has introduced a Slush Plow for 2020 which converts a two or three-stage blower into a plow that is ideal for removing slush and snow up to five inches. Available in four sizes, the Slush Plow features an angle adjustment and can be easily installed or removed.

The Slush Plow, and many other seasonal items, are included in a special winter parts catalog from Rotary.

Scraper bars, paddles, shave plates, skids, runners, fasteners and Aramid fiber belts are among more than 625 popular snow blower parts and accessories in Rotary’s new 2020 catalog. A special 50-page section includes a wide range of additional items including bearings, shafts, drive discs, auger and axle bearings, air vanes, ignition sets, tires and carburetor kits. Plus SnoStik for removing slush and snow from the discharge chute. Replacement parts are featured for most brands including AYP, Bolens, Gilson, Honda, Husqvarna, Jacobsen, MTD, Murray, Tecumseh, Noma, Snapper and Toro.

Rotary also offers over 30 different MaxTrac tire chains and TerraGrip traction belts in a variety of sizes to fit most tires. Belts include an innovative traction aid that helps prevent steel from touching the driving surface. Multi-ply rubber slats surrounding the tire tread provide a secure fit for most improved traction. They are easily installed with no tools required.

Backed by an exclusive warranty that ensures quality and performance, Rotary supplies a wide range of outdoor power equipment parts for lawn mowers, trimmers, chain saws, brushcutters, pressure washers, garden tillers, snow blowers and more.

The 2020 master catalog, which can be downloaded, features over 9,500 different parts and accessories including 220 new items complete with photos, descriptions, and cross reference numbers for most brands along with many hard-to-find and discontinued parts. Rotary operates eight U.S. distribution centers, plus a manufacturing division that produces lawn mower blades, edger blades, trimmer line, and air filters at its facilities in Georgia and Arizona. Next day delivery is now available to nearly 85% of Rotary’s customers in the continental U.S. with same day shipping for most orders received by 4 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.