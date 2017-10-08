Sure, homeowners upgrade their home interiors to prepare them for sale and earn top prices for their abodes.

But working on the landscape outside of the home can actually pay some big dividends, according to landscapers and real estate agents.

Why? Homes without great curb appeal may not draw buyers at all.

But what improvements make the most sense? Check out what neighbors’ home landscapes include, suggests landscape professionals interviewed in a story in Dallas News. If the return on investment on landscape improvements can range anywhere from 15 percent to 100 percent based on the project and how a home fits in a particular neighborhood, then follow suit with what fits in the neighborhood to garner the most reward. For instance, if outdoor kitchens are the norm for neighboring homes, adding one is expected to help a home compete in the neighborhood price range.

Editor’s note: This article was originally published in September 2015.