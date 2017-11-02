Before promoting holiday lighting services, decide who your company’s primary and ideal customers are.

Mitch Hendricks, vice president of Village Lighting Co., a manufacturer of holiday lights, describes large, high-end jobs as rewarding with generally good margins. Larger jobs take longer and unexpected issues can typically come up. The owners of high-end jobs are usually more particular about how things look and any maintenance needs.

Smaller, similar jobs are quick as well because they can be done via a rhythm and pattern. It is rewarding to get more jobs done, however there isn’t that grand, finished product to look at. These customers are also usually less picky about looks and maintenance issues.

One tactic that installers can use to sell services is to choose one, smaller lighting installation program that can be repeated on multiple houses. It can be promoted as a “$500 special,” or a one-day sale, in certain areas, Hendricks explains. Once there is a certain amount of customers signed up, it’s easy to choose a certain day and install all of the lighting jobs at once. “This makes work efficient,” he says, “plus the smaller lighting package is quick to install.”

The best way to promote and sell holiday lighting is by using the company’s existing customer base. These customers are already familiar with the company, trust the services and know company processes for billing and payments.

A good way to expand outside of the company’s existing customer base is to use a referral program. “Give back to those who support you by offering a free wreath for any referral who pans out,” Hendricks recommends.

You can also partner up with a local business. Work out a deal with the business, Hendricks suggests. Maybe make a trade with a restaurant: food for holiday lighting. “Make sure the job is amazing,” he says. “This will attract many people to ask who installed the lights.” It will help boost credibility of the company name and help the installers who are bidding jobs.

“During the bid process, they can refer to the lit restaurant down the street explaining they designed and installed that job.”

Another idea is becoming a preferred installer for a retail center. “Oftentimes people will ask hardware stores, nurseries, etc. if they know or could recommend someone,” he says. “Become that person.”