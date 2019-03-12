The all-new Meyer® Super-V3™ snow plow from Meyer Products is made for ¾ ton and larger trucks and comes with a five year warranty. It is engineered with features designed to move more snow, faster and with more control. Users can choose from a V, scoop, or straight blade configuration with push-button ease thanks to a pistol grip controller and independently controlled wings.

The Super-V3 delivers industry-leading ground clearance; users do not have to worry about bottoming out and stacking capability is increased. In addition, Meyer’s exclusive Nite Saber® LED lights offer safer nighttime plowing with less draw on electrical systems.



The Super-V3 Plow features a pistol grip controller with self-diagnostics that reduces downtime and a Hands-Free Plowing (HFP) mode that lets users handle the shift lever to control the up/down movement of the blade. Dual-acting locking cylinders provide control, locking the blade position whether plowing forward or backward. Trip-edge moldboards absorb and dissipate the shock so users do not lose the entire load, or subject the truck, plow, and themselves to the full impact. Further, fleet friendly capability allows users to switch out theV3 snow plow with a Meyer straight blade.

The Super-V3’s Standard Operating System has a streamlined appearance with an encased power unit and patented cable management system for reliable service. The hydraulic system also features an adjustable drop speed to handle various plowing conditions and meet operator preferences. Additionally, an exclusive upper-sealed center deflector keeps snow and ice off the windshield. On the bottom is an integrated urethane center cutting edge that eliminates snow trails left by ordinary V-plows.

Users can attach and detach the Super-V3 with a simple two-plug electrical attachment, and Meyer’s free-standing jack stand allows V3 height adjustment on uneven or shifting surfaces, making on/off easy in any condition.

All Meyer carbon steel moldboards are painted with Meyer Dura-Slick™ Paint. This automotive-style paint with Teflon® is baked on to the steel for durability and better snow-rolling action.

