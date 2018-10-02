From equipment repair and recommendations to an estimate on a big job, popular questions posted by the snow and ice management professionals on PlowSite forums this past week.

Commercial Snow Removal

A Junior PlowSite Member is mowing, fertilizing, etc. for an 81-home HOA and a snow contract is also available. The challenge is that the HOA won’t allow plows or snowblowers. Will his wheeled blowers clear up to 6-8″ of snow? Share your thoughts…

Truck & Equipment Repair

A Junior PlowSite Member’s recently purchased used truck is stuck in 4WD and he needs ideas about how to disengage it. Share your thoughts…

A Junior PlowSite Member wants to know what can be used as counter weights for a plow. Any suggestions?

Business Fundamentals

A Junior PlowSite Member needs advice choosing which of two used plow trucks to buy. Share your thoughts…

Bidding & Estimating

A Junior PlowSite Member needs help putting together an estimate for a few big jobs in Colorado. What kind of equipment and insurance will he need? Share your thoughts…

