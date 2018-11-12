Winter 2019 is going to be a teeth-chattering cold one, with plenty of snow, according to the venerable Farmers’ Almanac. That’s not the news families of deployed military personnel want to hear since clearing driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice is physically taxing, and a real hardship when one of the primary heads of household is not there.

That’s why the need for volunteers remains strong and Project EverGreen, in partnership with BOSS Snowplow, is once again teaming up to make a difference this winter by encouraging snow management professionals to register to become a Project EverGreen SnowCare for Troops volunteer.

Now in its ninth year, the need for SnowCare for Troops volunteers is still tremendous. With military deployments occurring regularly across the U.S., new volunteers are needed in all states to provide snow removal service to the families of deployed military personnel. Volunteers are matched with families within their service area.

“SnowCare for Troops provides military families in need with peace of mind and lifts a significant burden from their plates,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “We’re very grateful for the commitment of our dedicated volunteers and the continued support from BOSS Snowplow. The leadership they have demonstrated in support of military families goes above and beyond the call of duty.”

November 11-17, 2018 is National SnowCare for Troops Awareness Week and is intended to raise the profile of the program and spotlight the efforts of the initiative’s loyal volunteers and the military families they help. Throughout the week, profiles and stories will be shared via social media. A video about the program is also available to view online.

SnowCare for Troops is more than clearing driveways and sidewalks of snow and ice. It’s a means to help military families maintain their independence and go about their daily routines taking care of family, work, school and more.

“BOSS Snowplow supports the SnowCare for Troops program as a meaningful way for our employees and our customers to give back to military families,” said Mark Klossner, director of marketing, BOSS Snowplow. “Our customers have great pride for their country and our armed forces and want to help others, so we are proud to lend our support.”

For more information or to register to be a SnowCare for Troops volunteer, visit the Project EverGreen website.