Sponsored by

Crary® Industries, Inc., manufacturer of ECHO Bear Cat outdoor power equipment, announced in July that the brand name is now Crary Bear Cat, effective in August.

Acquired by ECHO® Inc. in 2006, the ECHO Bear Cat brand line is known for its high quality, professional grade, powerful outdoor power equipment. Crary Bear Cat of Crary Industries remains a subsidiary of ECHO Inc.

Crary Industries has been planning this name change along with other major strategy changes; working directly with and acquiring dealers in new markets, streamlining the equipment lineup, and maintaining the world class sales and service support ECHO Bear Cat is known for.

Asked about the name change, Crary Bear Cat’s Business Unit Director shared that this rebranding is structured to solidify the mission of the company and that they are planning for a smooth transition that benefits dealers and customers.

As a manufacturer, the branding transition will also include the ability for dealers to now connect directly with Crary Bear Cat, allowing unparalleled sales and service support. With an in-house engineering and design team, product feedback for the Crary Bear Cat brand will be able go directly from market to manufacturer.

“Product feedback is now closer to us as the manufacturer and we can ensure our entire equipment lineup is continued to be serviced by full-capability dealers,” said Hannah Aure, Crary Bear Cat Business Unit Director. “Superior customer satisfaction is crucial to our success and this transition allows us to better serve our markets with greater flexibility and direct interaction with both our dealers and customers.”

Along with the brand name change, customers will notice a new satin paint and exclusive decaling on Crary Bear Cat’s powerful equipment line up. Customers can still expect the high performance and reliability of the new Crary Bear Cat equipment, still proudly manufactured in the USA at the same facility location in West Fargo, North Dakota. Crary Bear Cat is committed to delivering products that are safe, reliable, and fill the needs of their customers, supported by a mission to providing excellence in customer service and support.

The company’s updated mission statement reads: Crary Bear Cat manufactures specialized, premium outdoor power equipment, marketed through strategic partnerships and supported by our team’s ongoing commitment to excellent customer service, support and innovation.

“We want to surpass our customer’s expectations and needs,” said Aure. “Our desire to stick to this mission is at the forefront of what we do, from engineering to production to sales and support. We are excited to provide the benefits of this transition to everyone.”

About Crary Bear Cat

Located in West Fargo, ND, Crary Bear Cat is a product line of Crary Industries, Inc. Since 1988, the Bear Cat product line has been a leading manufacturer of high quality, reliable outdoor power equipment and service parts. To learn more about Crary Bear Cat, please visit their website www.bearcatproducts.com or call 888.625.4520.

Crary Industries, Inc. is a subsidiary of ECHO Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional-grade hand-held outdoor power equipment based in Lake Zurich, IL. For more information on ECHO, Inc. please visit www.echo-usa.com.