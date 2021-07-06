Brought to you by

Curb Roller Manufacturing introduces its first modular screed system, the patent pending Lynx Screed. A versatile alternative to completing flatwork, it provides a series of linkable screed pipes to accommodate concrete pours in varying widths from three to 22′, removing the need for dedicated pipe lengths. Its aluminum design decreases set up, shipping costs, and transportation requirements for design-build jobs with concrete hardscape requiring longer pipes.

“Screed adaptability and efficiency have been two of the biggest obstacles for concrete contractors’ productivity,” said Seth Ulmer, Curb Roller Manufacturing sales manager. “With our Lynx Screed, contractors can work on pours ranging from a 22-foot-wide street to a 5-foot-wide sidewalk in the same day with just a few sections of pipe that can fit in a standard pickup.”

The Lynx modular screed system, compatible with the manufacturer’s Eel and Batt screeds, is available in two packages. Package one consists of three 7′ pipes and package two contains a 5′, 7′ and 9′ pipe. The system can also be customized to include any 3′, 5′, 7′ and 9′ length combination up to 22′.

In addition to versatility, the Lynx Screed offers a quick and secure field assembly design. The Lynx pipes are easily aligned and connected with three separate bolts and a centering ring. The operator simply places the centering ring between two pipes, securely seating them together. From there, the cut outs at the pipes’ ends allow the operator to insert three bolts, securing the pipes together by tightening the nuts. With this setup, users don’t have to retighten pipes mid-job or worry about unthreading when changing screeding directions.

Curb Roller Manufacturing makes shaped concrete roller screeds for standard curb, gutter, and sidewalks, but also for flume, v-gutter, swale, and other unique shapes.

Want to talk with other landscapers about concrete and other issues? View the Hardscaping Forum at LawnSite.com.