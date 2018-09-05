BRANDT has released a second product finder mobile app, this time for the turf marketplace. Available for iOS and Android devices, the BRANDT Turf Product Finder app gives users the ability to search and mine more than 200 BRANDT, GRIGG and BRANDT iHammer US turf products.

The BRANDT Turf Product Finder follows last year’s successful release of the BRANDT Ag Product Finder.

Each product will feature a label, safety data sheet and brochure that can easily be shared from inside the app, using the device’s native share function. Users will also be able to save documents for quick retrieval and offline viewing by adding them to their “library.” There are more than 200 products in the BRANDT, GRIGG and BRANDT iHammer portfolio.

“After seeing the success from our first product finder app for our agriculture products, we wanted to provide a similar tool for turf retailers and golf course superintendents,” said Karl Barnhart, BRANDT Chief Marketing Officer. “Golf course supers are now able to access application rates and mixing information from their phones or tablets, rather than having to be at a computer or a printed label.”

The BRANDT Turf Product Finder app includes a smart search feature as well as an easy-to-use filtering system based on product category, type and formulation. Users will also be able to find contact information for local BRANDT sales reps to gain more information about products, pricing and purchasing.

The BRANDT Product Finder app can be downloaded, free, for iOS and Android.