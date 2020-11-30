Lawn care and landscape maintenance, historically considered to be a low-tech industry, is another market in which it’s possible to carry out on-demand, contactless ordering. With COVID numbers raising again, homeowners are seeking opportunities to obtain services from a distance.

One on-demand app that provides this choice to homeowners and contractors in the landscape maintenance and snow removal markets is GreenPal, which currently connects homeowners to landscape providers across 50 states and 410 major cities.

GreenPal is an on-demand lawn care service platform, matching homeowners with vetted lawn care providers in their area. It’s designed to provide users multiple bids for snow removal, leaf removal, and lawn care services. The app sends consumers notifications at every stage and real-time updates, such as photos of the completed job.

“I scramble to find same day help with leaf or snow removal and was excited to find YourGreenPal. The app gave me five bids in a few minutes!” states a customer, Andrew Hall of Buffalo, NY. “I feel safer not interacting with multiple service providers to get bids. With the app, I submit my address, get competitive quotes, read the reviews, book, approve pictures, and even pay.”

Key Benefits of using the GreenPal App:

COVID-friendly: Not having to exchange cash reduces human interaction

Saves time: Get quotes, order, and pay quickly

Competitive pricing: Homeowners receive five bids with no processing fees

Eco-friendly: Eliminates paper estimates and invoices

As a contractor in the industry, what are your thoughts or experiences with third-party service platforms like GreenPal? Have you found new customers this way? Turf’s upcoming Winter print edition features an article on this topic. Don’t miss it! Get your copy here.