Husqvarna is increasing its investment and ownership in Robin Autopilot USA, a leader in the technological integration of robotic lawn care with professional landscapers. This growing strategic partnership enables Husqvarna to increase market penetration of Automower robotic mowers by leveraging Robin Autopilot’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform for the professional landscaper. This combination will offer residential clients a solution with the measurable environmental benefits of battery-operated lawn mowing and decreased noise pollution.

“Expanding Husqvarna’s partnership with Robin Autopilot aligns with our strategic growth objectives and connects Husqvarna’s global leadership in professional robotic lawn care and technology with the innovative software solution that Robin Autopilot provides,” said Steve Collins, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development at Husqvarna. “We greatly value Robin Autopilot’s track record of growth throughout North America, and we look forward to continuing our successful collaboration to increase robotic mowing use among lawn care customers and green space professionals.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Husqvarna, the world leader in robotic mowing, as we continue to strengthen Robin’s leading position in Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) for the lawn care industry in the United States and Canada,” said Logan Fahey, Chief Executive Officer of Robin Autopilot Holdings, LLC. “This partnership will allow us to work jointly to offer RaaS to a growing number of landscapers and lawn care providers who want to make their businesses more sustainable and profitable with transformative robotic technology.”

The Robin platform integrates with leading CRM and ERP systems used by landscapers and seamlessly adds RaaS capabilities like equipment selection, fleet management, job management, data analytics and on-demand training. These capabilities enable landscapers to easily maintain large fleets of robots remotely and quickly expand their RaaS offerings.

