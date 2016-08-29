Whether they are written by lawn care and landscaping professionals, or by experts giving you insight to certain treatments and techniques, blogs are ripe with information for your business. Learn valuable information for your industry on these sites, and also see how other companies market their services via blog posts by providing helpful information to their customers.

Borst Landscape & Design, Allendale, New Jersey

Every topic that is important in the green industry is covered on this thorough, informative blog. With tips for customers on what to look for when hiring a landscape designer, to reports on the Colony Collapse Disorder of bees, this well-maintained blog is chockfull of helpful facts and figures.

Neave Landscaping, Wappingers Falls, New York

Located in the Hudson Valley area of New York, this company specializes in “outdoor solutions” — and the blog includes information on the same carpentry, landscaping, irrigation, pools and décor services it provides. With lots of plant advice, this bog focuses on the Northeast with advice on invasive plants to avoid, and shrubs and perennials to embrace.

If you like gaining inspiration for your next landscape design project, this is where you can dive deep into the process and feel inspired by the outcome. With design details that show off hedges, patio and pool designs, native plantings, outdoor living and more, Deborah Silver’s blog is a story of one awe-inspiring landscape after another.

HighGrove Partners, Atlanta, Georgia

This commercial landscaping company updates its blog frequently with tips on avoiding landscaping mistakes at different types of properties, and how HOAs can approve their neighborhood’s appeal. This site will appeal most to landscapers and lawn care companies seeking larger contracts.

Garden Rant is a popular gardening blog that touches all sides of the green industry. With articles on storm water management, biodiversity, and even popular culture, plus lots more, this site takes a witty spin on green. One channel called “Shut Up And Dig” will have you reaching for your tools in a hurry.

From case studies that show decking and patio remodels, to advice on treating ant problems, this blog covers all types of lawn care, landscaping and pest control problems, and provides the solutions you should seek.

Greenpal, Southeast U.S.

This site connects customers with lawn professionals, but the blog provides all kinds of information on the industry, such has basics on how to start a lawn care company, to specifics on the Zika virus.

What started as a pool design company has turned into an all-encompassing provider of outdoor spaces, and their blog is a source for inspiration for unique lighting design, fireplaces, spas and other outdoor areas that make clients feel like they’re always on vacation.