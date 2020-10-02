Lawnbot™ has launched a new digital hub dubbed “The Lawnbot Dashboard.” The new product gives the company’s clients one centralized location to view all of their digital inbound lead and sale data from their online ordering system, Lawnbot.

Lawnbot clients will be able to view all of their lead and sale data in realtime as customers shop on their website and view all of the data on map views to gain key insights into their marketing and sales channels. This dashboard will be a tool for green industry businesses to use on a daily basis to close more sales in a shorter amount of time. For clients that use Real Green systems, there will be an “Open in Real Green” button that companies can open client records within Service Assistant 5 with the click of a button due to Lawnbot’s direct integration into Service Assistant.

“We have a motto here at Lawnbot to build what our clients want,” said Lawnbot co-founder and CEO Kendall Hines.

“This new product rollout is a direct reflection of our clients’ feedback. Now Lawnbot clients will be able to simply log into our beautiful dashboard and view and visualize their inbound digital sales channel in new exciting ways. This is a huge addition to our product family and will continue to elevate the automations that are possible using all of our Lawnbot products.”

The Lawnbot Dashboard is the first company-facing product released from Lawnbot. Lawnbot, the flagship online ordering software, is homeowner-facing and adds online ordering functionality to green industry businesses websites and social channels.

Lawnbot CTO and Co-founder Erik Alburg added, “The dashboard is the first step in empowering Lawnbot clients to gain useful insights into their lead generation efforts and sales activity performance. With this knowledge at their fingertips, we enable our clients to make better marketing and pricing decisions to help grow their business now and into the future.”

