Brought to you by

Global design and BIM software provider Vectorworks, Inc. has launched Vectorworks 2021 with a continued emphasis on improving product quality, performance, and the user experience. This latest release includes Vectorworks Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer and Fundamentals, as well as 2021 versions of Vision, Braceworks, and ConnectCAD.

“Vectorworks 2021 is the continuation of our commitment to quality and performance and is something that will further drive our mission to provide best-in-class design and BIM tools to AEC, landscape and entertainment professionals,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “When you drill down to this year’s launch theme of ‘simplicity to design the complex,’ you can see how we’ve re-engineered our most frequently used tools to keep the feature set reliable and cutting edge.”

In addition to quality-and performance-focused features like the new Project Sharing server and multithreaded Vectorworks Graphics Module (VGM) Cache that offers up to five times faster file loading, Vectorworks 2021 boasts interoperability capabilities with Excel Import/Export and PDF Drawing Marker Links. The Smart Options Display also allows users to stay in the modeling space without needing to constantly move their mouse between drawing area and tool palettes, plus it’s customizable to easily access the most-used tool sets, last-used tools and more.

Specifically, architecture and landscape professionals will enjoy the new Materials feature that can define the graphical attributes and data of building materials all in one location for a better BIM workflow.

“My jaw dropped to the floor when I realized that the full component section for Landscape Area soil components now interacts with Site Models when used as a texture bed modifier,” said Eric Berg, Senior Associate at Pacific Coast Land Design. “This is a game changer because it allows us to better understand the effects of a full section on our cut/fill grading and site modeling workflows.”

“I see Excel Import/Export becoming an important part of practice for pretty much any Vectorworks user to use data from their drawings to prepare takeoffs, cost estimates, schedules, etc.,” commented Stephen Schrader, PLA, ASLA, GRP, Landscape Architect at Renta Urban Land Design.

To learn more about the latest release, click here.

The English-language editions of Vectorworks, Braceworks, ConnectCAD and Vision 2021 are available now. The release of localized language versions will begin in October and conclude the first quarter of 2021.

Want to talk about landscaping software and other strategies for enhancing your business with fellow lawn care and landscape professionals? Join the discussions in the Landscape Architecture And Design-Build Forums at LawnSite.com.