AgriTech Corp. has partnered with Auburn University on an Auburn-branded SoilKit®, with proven results backed by Auburn research. This is the first time a public, land-grant university has partnered with a private company to deliver digital, easy-to-understand soil test results to homeowners, landscapers, farmers and municipalities.

SoilKit® can now deliver the proven power of testing and research from Auburn’s College of Agriculture directly to consumers, landscapers, farmers and municipalities through its simplified process of testing soil. With the digital tools SoilKit® provides, such as address geolocation, autofill and satellite-driven square footage calculation, it is now easier than ever to receive quality soil test results with specific product recommendations.

Auburn-branded soil test samples will be tested by Auburn agronomists at the Auburn University Soil Testing Laboratory. After samples are processed, consumers receive a digital version of their soil test results and customized product recommendations via email. The test results and recommendations are based on decades of agricultural research dating back to the founding of the Auburn College of Agriculture in 1872.

This partnership benefits both parties as SoilKit® is now matched with a national leader in agricultural science. At the same time, Auburn can connect with a greater number of homeowners and deliver easy-to-understand results and recommendations through SoilKit®’s simplified soil testing technology.

“From the beginning, this partnership has always seemed like the perfect fit,” said Christina Woerner McInnis, CEO and founder of AgriTech Corp. “From the SoilKit® side, it’s exciting to partner with Auburn as they are a nationally recognized agriculture land-grant university and have been experts in agricultural science for over a century. As my alma mater, Auburn has a special place in my heart, and I look forward to collaborating with Auburn on the forefront of cutting-edge agronomy. ”

“This partnership with SoilKit® will allow the Auburn University Soil, Forage and Water Testing Laboratory to connect with even more homeowners while providing clear and concise soil care recommendations utilizing research backed by Auburn University,” said Dr. Jessica Davis, Manager of the Auburn University Soil, Forage and Water Testing Laboratory.

Through the data received through this partnership with SoilKit®, Auburn will have a data repository to monitor soil health throughout the university’s home state of Alabama. In turn, Auburn can make recommendations based on what is best for the health of Alabama soil and water.

“Auburn University fertilizer recommendations are based on decades of research to correlate soil-test nutrient levels with plant response,” said Dr. Audrey Gamble, Assistant Professor & Extension Specialist in the Crop, Soil and Environmental Sciences department at Auburn University. “Using research-based recommendations ensures that enough fertilizer is applied to promote healthy plant growth without adding excess fertilizer, which can pollute nearby ground- and surface-waters.”

Each Auburn-branded SoilKit® will cost $29.95 and will be available to purchase online at soilkit.com. They will also be available in the future to purchase at Auburn Extension Offices located in each of Alabama’s 67 counties. To find the Auburn Extension Office closest to you, visit their online directory.

