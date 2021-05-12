Crary® Industries, Inc., manufacturer of Crary Bear Cat outdoor power equipment, has released its new FC400 Chipper. This new, 4-inch capacity chipper is designed to handle brush materials and small tree limbs. The FC400 will soon be available through the authorized Crary Bear Cat dealer network in North and South America.

“We saw the need for an efficient, powerful chipper for multiple markets,” said Hannah Tanata, Crary Bear Cat business unit director. “The FC400 is the result of extensive research and development to develop a model that can handle the demands of the industry.”

The FC400 is powered by a 420 CC Briggs & Stratton® XR Professional Series engine with any easy starting 4L matched belt drive. A strategically engineered gravity-fed operation handles materials efficiently through a 9.85” diamond-shaped opening by a 37-pound rotor with four reversible blades. A hinged chipper housing cover provides easy rotor access for blade and machine maintenance.

“We wanted to design a powerful machine that could be yard-towable,” said Chris Pearson, Crary Bear Cat senior design engineer. “A prominent feature of the FC400 is that it has a chipping capability of our 4-inch towable model, but eliminates a mounted trailer design for users that do not have a need to tow. This machine is a great all-around chipper option.”

Additional features include 10” diameter foam-filled wheels for easy transport and low maintenance. The FC400 will be available with optional accessories, including a ground discharge kit, two-wheel tow kit for pulling behind a utility vehicle, golf cart or lawn tractor, and a tach/hour meter and more.

Click here to locate your nearest dealer, learn more, view all available accessories, or see any of the other professional grade products from Crary Bear Cat.

