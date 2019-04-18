Registration is now open for GIE+EXPO 2019. The industry’s largest annual gathering is set for October 16-18 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. Early bird registration is $15 through September 5, 2019; online registration is available at www.gie-expo.com.

According to Kris Kiser, managing partner of GIE+EXPO and OPEI President, the combination of new products, demos, networking opportunities, and education make the show a must-attend event for industry members.

“GIE+EXPO is the place to be for landscape professionals and dealers who want to take their company to the next level,” Kiser said. “Plan to land in Louisville this October for the industry’s biggest show – it’s the place to be if you’re in the outdoor living and equipment business.”

David Weissenfluh, of Green with Envy, LLC has attended the show annually for nearly 20 years. “I come back every year to see what’s new and beneficial for my company,” he said. “There is nothing like talking face-to-face with the representatives in the booth. If you have never attended GIE+EXPO, it’s a must. Trends and products change all the time and all of the new innovations are debuted here.”

There are new trade show hours this year, with the show floor opening for dealers Wednesday, October 16 at 11am. Dealers, distributors, retailers, and the media are invited to this exclusive preview. All attendees are invited beginning at 3pm, which includes a welcome reception until 7pm.

Thursday hours, indoors and out, are 9am – 5pm; Friday the indoor exhibits will be open 8am – 2pm, and outdoor exhibits will be open 8am – 1pm.

And, GIE+EXPO registration includes several opportunities to win prizes. Attendees will have the chance to win both cash and product prizes valued at up to $20,000. Entries for the Fabulous Friday Giveaway and UTV Giveaway are included with show badges, and many exhibitors plan giveaways for attendees who visit their booths.

GIE+EXPO is sponsored by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, Inc. (OPEI), Professional Grounds Management Society (PGMS), and National Association of Landscape Professionals (NALP).

