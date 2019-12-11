Is climate change affecting the way you do business? Or client concerns and expectations? According to a report released November 25 by Pew Research Center, U.S. Public Views on Climate and Energy, most Americans today (62%) say that climate change is affecting their local community either a great deal or some. Specifically, 22% of Americans say climate change is affecting their local community “A great deal;” 39% feel it is affecting it “Some,” while 38% say “Not too much/not at all.”

The local effects being seen among the 62% group include:

• 79% say long periods of unusually hot weather;

• 70% say severe weather, like floods or intense storms;

• 69% say harm to animal wildlife and their habitats;

• 67% say damage to forest and plant life;

• 64% say droughts or water shortages;

• 56% say more frequent wildfires; and

• 56% say rising sea levels that erode beaches and shore lines.