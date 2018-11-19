PBI-Gordon Corporation has extended its October End-User Early Order Program (EOP) deadline for customers in states in the south and southeast affected by hurricanes Michael and Florence. The company is providing professional turfgrass management customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Virginia until November 30, 2018 to take advantage of the maximum rebate allowed for their specific purchases.

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national provider in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Those who are interested in this program should contact a PBI-Gordon distributor or visit EOP.PBIGordonTurf.com.

Said Doug Obermann, PBI-Gordon vice president of professional and agricultural sales, “The hurricane season so far this year has been disruptive and damaging, and we realize how much stress it has placed on our distributor and end-user partners in the affected states. It is our hope that, by extending the EOP pricing deadline, we can alleviate some of their concerns and worry.”

PBI-Gordon Announces Chief Operating Officer

In other PBI-Gordon news today, a new chief operating officer has been named — Steve Clifford, a long-time PBI-Gordon Corporation advisory board member. He joined the company in this position effective July 31, 2018. Clifford was previously an audit partner and the Managing Partner of Ernst & Young’s Kansas City office from 1999 through his retirement in 2015.

Clifford, who has served as an advisory director on the PBI-Gordon board of directors since his retirement in 2015, is an experienced senior executive who successfully led several organizations during his career. In addition to his duties at PBI-Gordon, he also serves as a director on the board of Ferrellgas Partners, an American supplier of propane.

In the newly created position of chief operating officer, Clifford will direct operations of PBI-Gordon’s three business units: Pest Management, PetAg, and Pegasus Laboratories. Additionally, he will oversee the company’s information technology and enterprise resource planning teams. Clifford will report directly to PBI-Gordon CEO Don Chew.

“Steve Clifford is a proven business leader and will be an outstanding addition to the PBI-Gordon management team,” said Chew. “His experience in helping companies make their businesses better through strategic development, a focus on financial performance metrics, and attainment of immediate and long-term growth objectives will be vital as we continue to grow and increase market share across all the sectors we serve.”

In addition to his current roles with PBI-Gordon and Ferrellgas, Clifford serves as a member of the board of the Archdiocese of Northeast Kansas. He is also the former chairman of the board of both Cristo Rey High School and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Steve is also a former director of the Boy Scouts of America and Rockhurst High School, among others