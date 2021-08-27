ISOtunes has launched two new headphones: ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 and ISOtunes LINK. While LINK is the first Bluetooth earmuff headphone for the company, XTRA 2.0 features a redesign of ISOtunes’ best-selling neckband-style line.

Both priced at $79.99, these new Bluetooth products maintain ISOtunes’ SafeMax Technology while introducing enhancements in design and functionality. Unlike most headphones, all ISOtunes headphones limit the volume to 85 decibels (dB) and offer a noise reduction rating (NRR) between 22 and 29 dB, making them OSHA and NIOSH compliant.

“When we came out with our first product in 2016, we noticed a need for an in-ear version of a Bluetooth hearing protector,” said Eric Murphy, Co-Founder of ISOtunes. “Since then, we’ve been committed to personal safety and continue to meet OSHA and ANSI requirements so our products can be used as hearing protectors in the workplace. We continue to develop and upgrade our products based on consumer demand and believe both ISOtunes LINK and ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 will continue to meet those demands.”

ISOtunes LINK is the company’s first Bluetooth earmuff, for the worker who prefers over-ear hearing protection but refuses to compromise their listening experience. Lightweight and comfortable with a 14+ hour battery life, LINK safely reduces damaging noise by 24 dB. Its noise-isolating microphone also blocks out steady-state noise for clear calls in loud environments.

ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 provides an all-over upgrade to ISOtunes’ best-selling neckband-style line with the same classic magnetic earbuds. With an NRR of 27 dB, XTRA 2.0 is fully water, dust, and sweatproof and comes with an increased battery life of up to 11+ hours. With a redesigned controller, XTRA 2.0 is ISOtunes’ easiest-to-use product for staying connected and protected while you work.

Both ISOtunes LINK and ISOtunes XTRA 2.0 are currently available for pre-order online.