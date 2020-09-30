For the fourth year, industry leaders Project EverGreen, Exmark Manufacturing, the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA), and The Foundation for Safer Athletic Fields for Everyone (SAFE) have joined forces for the 2020 “Our Winning Green Space” contest.

Municipal parks and recreation departments, public works departments, and non-profit agencies may enter the contest for a chance at winning a top-of-the-line Exmark commercial mower package valued at approximately $15,000 and a GreenCare for Communities green space improvement project. The makeover will take place in 2021.

Each nomination requires an essay and photos explaining why the community is deserving of a new mower and makeover to the designated park or green-space play area. The essay must explain how the prize will assist in maintaining a healthier and safer park, playing field or public green space for the community to enjoy. Submissions may be entered at ProjectEverGreen until November 30, 2020.

“Project EverGreen is thrilled to partner with Exmark and STMA on this opportunity to raise awareness of our GreenCare for Communities initiative and the importance of safe, natural grass play fields for kids,” says Cindy Code, Project EverGreen executive director. “It’s also a fun opportunity for cities to share their story and compete for a green space makeover.”

Jimmy Simpson, Certified Sports Field Manager and STMA Board President also views the contest as a way to educate the public on the importance of safe athletic fields.

“Parents, athletes and community members at large must serve as advocates on behalf of all sports field managers,” adds Simpson. “This partnership helps individuals become more aware of understanding that a well-maintained surface helps protect athletes from injury and provides the maintenance staff with the required equipment to keep those surfaces safe.”

Previous winners include:

2017 – In Memory of Community Garden and the Warrendale Community Organization, Detroit, MI

– Parks & Recreation Department, Clinton, NC 2019 – Louisa County (VA) School District

Project EverGreen’s community-based renovation projects have revitalized more than 1,000,000 square feet of athletic and recreational greens spaces in neighborhoods and communities across the U.S.