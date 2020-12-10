John Deere Power Systems and DEUTZ plan to jointly develop and source components for a low horsepower range engine up to 130kW. Working together, the parties will be able to close a gap in the market by developing an engine that provides customers additional and exceptional value upon initial purchase while retaining the reliability, versatility, and performance they expect from John Deere and DEUTZ engines.

The two companies bring different perspectives and capabilities to the table and, through this collaboration, they can broaden their supply base and benefit from global scale — ultimately translating to increased market and customer value. The co-development and co-sourcing scope includes engine hardware and design, from which each company will customize its product to meet customers’ specific needs through engine software and controls. Engine manufacturing and distribution will be done independently by John Deere and DEUTZ.

“John Deere and DEUTZ are both industry leaders in designing and manufacturing innovative power systems,” said Pierre Guyot, senior vice president, John Deere Power Systems. “Through combining our complementary knowledge-sets and focus areas, we are excited to offer John Deere and DEUTZ customers a reliable, cost-effective engine option in the low horsepower range.”

“The fact that John Deere chose DEUTZ as a collaborator for this engine project underlines our strong position in off-road engine applications,” said DEUTZ CEO Frank Hiller. “This collaboration is an important step in establishing a business relationship between the two companies. We are very excited about the opportunity to join forces with an industry leader like John Deere, thereby creating value for our customers.”

