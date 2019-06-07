Military families face many challenges when a loved one is deployed. Project EverGreen’s GreenCare for Troops was founded to ease the burden on the families of deployed military personnel by providing complimentary lawn and landscape services during the length of deployment.

The nationwide program recognizes June 9-15, 2019 as National GreenCare for Troops Awareness Week, and issues a call for volunteers to register to help meet the growing number of military families requesting services. It also hopes to raise awareness with military families, and encourages eligible personnel to register to receive services.

GreenCare for Troops marks its 13th year in 2019 and has seen more than 11,000 military families register to receive an estimated $8 million in donated lawn care and landscape services from more than 6,000 green industry professionals.

“GreenCare for Troops is more than a program that checks a box and takes care of a necessary service, it has become a transformative experience for both volunteers and recipients,” says Cindy Code, executive director of Project EverGreen. “Not only do our volunteers provide a valued service and relieves a burden, but they are also allowing military families to benefit from two powerful forces — their families and nature.”

What does GreenCare for Troops mean to a military family? Here is one recipient’s words of appreciation:

“Thank you for caring for the troops and their families. There are no words to say how much of a weight is lifted off our shoulders not having to worry about lawn care and being able to focus on my family.”

– Emily S., military spouse and GreenCare for Troops service recipient.

Nufarm is the presenting partner for GreenCare for Troops. Platinum partners include The Toro Company, and SiteOne Landscape Supply. Arborjet/Ecologel Solutions is a silver partner.

Project EverGreen also offers a SnowCare for Troops program that provides complimentary snow and ice removal services for families of deployed military personnel. The national awareness week for SnowCare for Troops will be recognized January 19-25, 2020.

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Project EverGreen is a national non-profit committed to bringing people together to make a difference in how yards, parks and communities create a greener, healthier, cooler Earth. Project EverGreen also supports military families through the GreenCare and SnowCare for Troops™ initiatives and communities and children with the Healthy Turf. Healthy Kids.™ program.

Watch this video below to learn more about GreenCare for Troops. And for more information on how to register to become a GreenCare for Troops volunteer, call 888-611-2955 or visit the Project EverGreen website.

