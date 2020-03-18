Committed to supporting the next generation of turf professionals, John Deere has named its 2020 John Deere Landscape Industry Scholarship winner, Renata Goossen from Kansas State University. Renata will receive a check for $2,500, which will contribute to furthering her education.

“We are inspired by Renata’s passion for the landscape industry, and we are honored to name her as our 2020 scholarship winner,” said Mark Schmidt, associate director of stakeholder relations and stewardship at John Deere. “Renata is an inspiration to her peers and her hard work, talent and devotion will certainly drive her continued success. We look forward to seeing the impact Renata will have on the industry.”

A junior at Kansas State University, Renata is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture Production, with a concentration in Floriculture Production. In addition to her role on the Kansas State University NCLC team, she is also an active member of the university’s horticulture club.