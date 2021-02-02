The green industry has weathered, and, in many instances, flourished through the challenges of 2020. As 2021 continues to present opportunity for lawn care and landscape professionals, the view stretches out to next year and beyond. As you look at how to invest in equipment, staff members, and other crucial elements of your operation, it’s imperative to get the best information possible to make informed decisions. On December 8-10, 2021, LawnSite LiveXchange is the place to be to meet equipment and service suppliers, attend quality conference sessions, and enjoy networking events. This three-day event takes place at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando in Florida, where attendees and sponsors will meet, discuss pressing issues, and come away with practical information equipment, staffing, and emerging issues for the industry.

LawnSite LiveXchange is a free event for qualified attendees. All approved VIPs enjoy a fully-hosted stay at The Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando, which includes two-nights’ hotel stay, all meals, cocktail receptions, and networking events. Itineraries consist of individual one-on-one meetings, educational sessions, meals, and networking events.

Attendees meet one-on-one with suppliers and service providers to the lawn care and landscape industry, and learn about the latest offerings available to improve their operations.

Hear from industry experts about the latest trends and strategies in lawn care and landscaping as part of the Executive Conference program.

Make valuable professional connections during multiple on-premises and off-site networking events, including a golf outing and a tour of Universal Studios.

In addition to general session presentations, the Executive Conference program features individual speakers and roundtable discussions. Presenters are experts working in the lawn care and landscape industry, including business owners/management, groundskeepers, facilities leaders, and consultants. Topics will cover:

Turf Plant & Health

Take Your Business To The Next Level

Put Technology To Work For You

Building An Equipment Fleet For 2022

Emerging Issues

LawnSite LiveXchange is produced by Group C Media, the publisher of Turf and Facility Executive magazines, and producer of award-winning hosted-buyer LiveXchange events for over 15 years.

Interested in attending? Visit this link.

If you are a product or service provider and would like to find out more about participating at LawnSite LiveXchange, visit this link.