Registration for the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS), returning to the Baltimore Convention Center January 5-7, 2022, is now open for attendees and exhibitors.

MANTS will bring together close to 1,000 vendors to kick off the new year with in-person opportunities to meet and reconnect with colleagues for meaningful business opportunities, check out the latest industry products, and stock up on inventory for the year ahead. Early bird pricing for attendees is $20 per person through December 1, after which admission is $30 per person. Pricing includes admission for all three show days.

“We continue to plan a full in-person MANTS for January and look forward to welcoming attendees and exhibitors back to Baltimore in 2022,” said Vanessa Finney, executive vice president of MANTS. “We know that our participants want to meet in-person and connect on the tradeshow floor, and that remains our top priority.”

Housing demand for MANTS is strong, with 50 percent of rooms already booked for January 5-7. Attendees are encouraged to book their hotel rooms through the housing bureau in partnership with Visit Baltimore. Discounted rates are available at nine downtown hotels, all within walking distance of the Baltimore Convention Center through December 29, 2021.

MANTS and its attendees and exhibitors are required to abide by any state or local health ordinances related to COVID-19. Show organizers will continue to keep all exhibitors and attendees informed of current ordinances as the show approaches. More information, including details on the Baltimore Convention Center’s cleaning and disinfecting protocols, can be found here.

The Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show (MANTS) is sponsored by the State Nursery and Landscape Associations of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia.