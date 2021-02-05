PBI-Gordon Corporation has introduced a new product training platform. Once golf course superintendents and professional lawn care operators register to the site, they gain access to an ever-expanding library of knowledge modules that are specifically designed to simplify the product training process.

Each of the site’s online training modules are between two and five minutes in length. This lets users quickly review product details and application information and get back to work. Currently, training modules for SpeedZone® EW Broadleaf Herbicide for Turf and Union™ Fungicide SC are available. New modules will be added each quarter.

PBI-Gordon is officially launching the training site during the virtual 2021 Golf Industry Show. Online visitors to the PBI-Gordon booth during the show can register for the training site and get a chance to win Bluetooth earbuds.

With a full line of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, growth regulators and other products, PBI-Gordon Corporation is a national leader in the professional turf and ornamental management industry. Based in the Kansas City metro area, PBI-Gordon has been in business since 1947, and is 100 percent employee owned.

